Head to Head Review: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.40 $77.57 million N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 11.23 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

