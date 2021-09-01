Head-To-Head Review: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) versus Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Health Investors pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Health Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Credit Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Health Investors and Colony Credit Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 6 0 0 1.86 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33

National Health Investors currently has a consensus price target of $69.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and Colony Credit Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 8.24 $185.13 million $5.60 10.68 Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 12.71 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.53

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 48.09% 10.04% 4.93% Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62%

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.