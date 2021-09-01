Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $193,795.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,631 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

