Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.11.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,122 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

