Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.11.
HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other Hecla Mining news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,122 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
