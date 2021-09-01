HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

HEI stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. HEICO has a one year low of $99.55 and a one year high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.46%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

