HempCoin Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $8,038.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009535 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,230,335 coins and its circulating supply is 263,095,184 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.