Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $367.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

