Hertz Network (HTZ) One Day Volume Tops $115,170.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $115,170.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00161569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.76 or 0.07430228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,544.84 or 1.00817088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00818783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01008996 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

