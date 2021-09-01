HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$5.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$624.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$2.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.16.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

