Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

