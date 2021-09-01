Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells Purchases 50,000 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David B. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

Shares of HIMS opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

