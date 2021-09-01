Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.39

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 183.39 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 150.40 ($1.96). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 584,770 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.93. The company has a market capitalization of £772.82 million and a P/E ratio of 20.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

