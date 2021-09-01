Hochschild Mining plc Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

HCHDF opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

