Homeros (HMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.80 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Homeros has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $3.80 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

