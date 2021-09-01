Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) & Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Critical Comparison

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Ashtead Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hon Hai Precision Industry $173.11 billion N/A $3.74 billion N/A N/A Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 5.28 $920.08 million $8.74 35.85

Hon Hai Precision Industry has higher revenue and earnings than Ashtead Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashtead Group 0 7 5 0 2.42

Profitability

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 13.86% 24.00% 7.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $3.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ashtead Group pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

