Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 115,706 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZON. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

