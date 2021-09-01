Horizon Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $569,671.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $569,671.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00161372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.07424686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.87 or 1.00928511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.84 or 0.00822172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.02 or 0.01009007 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

