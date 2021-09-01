Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 2,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,328. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.