Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
