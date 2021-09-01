Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.00

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

