HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.25. 9,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

