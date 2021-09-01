HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.25. 9,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.38.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
About HOYA
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
