HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.05. 539,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.80. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.30 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

