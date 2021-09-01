HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Price Down 4%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 3,207,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,613,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

