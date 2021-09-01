Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.35. 86,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,198,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

