HYCON Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $540,275.16 and $61,961.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00060539 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

