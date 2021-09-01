Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $18.67 on Top Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $18.67 or 0.00039393 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $72.05 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,342,250 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

