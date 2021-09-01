Hyve (HYVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $509,697.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Hyve has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $509,697.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00135230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00160390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.75 or 0.07599418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.65 or 1.00077042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.13 or 0.01006781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.