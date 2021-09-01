Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hyzon Motors traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74. 9,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 942,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.07% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.