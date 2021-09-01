iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.14.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

