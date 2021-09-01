Idle Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00018630 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $22.09 million and $506,280.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00132961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00160540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07302189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.76 or 0.99998049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00812507 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,372 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.