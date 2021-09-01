IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

