IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IKONICS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IKNX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,582. IKONICS has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of 390.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

Separately, TheStreet raised IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

