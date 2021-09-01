Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $318.27 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Illuvium has a total market cap of $318.27 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $501.34 or 0.01051274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00136702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00161853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.52 or 0.07208241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.56 or 1.00005985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.41 or 0.00996898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

