ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,835.35

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $175,835.35 and approximately $142,088.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,471,297 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

