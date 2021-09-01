ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.53. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,272 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $84,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 121.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

