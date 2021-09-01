Impossible Finance Price Tops $2.88 on Major Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $582,331.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00006074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

