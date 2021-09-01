IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 258 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

