IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 847 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.