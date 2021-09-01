IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

