IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

