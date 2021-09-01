IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NeoPhotonics worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,139 shares of company stock valued at $492,675 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

