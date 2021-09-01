Indorse Token (IND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,026.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $776,256.81 and $4,026.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00834306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

