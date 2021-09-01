Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,223. The firm has a market cap of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

