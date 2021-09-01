ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.30 ($14.47).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.