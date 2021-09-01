ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.01.

ING stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

