Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Raised to $290.00 at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

NYSE IIPR traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $248.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,910. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $195.66. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $248.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

