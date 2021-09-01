Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

