Insider Buying: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FMC opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.