Insider Buying: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,482,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,447,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.60. The company had a trading volume of 615,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$72.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.18. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.