Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires C$19,800.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035,839 shares in the company, valued at C$410,192.24.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,114.71.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.60. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

