Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires C$19,800.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035,839 shares in the company, valued at C$410,192.24.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,114.71.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.60. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

