Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases 10,100 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $85,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock remained flat at $$8.45 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,885. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

